31 pupils Favoured By Foundation in Ekiti

A Worldsmith Life Builders’ Foundation, (WOLIBUF), an NGO, involved in welfare of school children has donated school uniforms to 31 pupils of primary schools in Ikere-Ekiti worth over N100,000.

Mrs Olukemi Akinleye, the Executive Director of the Foundation, presented 20 school uniforms to pupils of St. Mark’s Primary School, Afao, Ikere-Ekiti and another 11 uniforms to pupils of All Saints Anglican Nursery/Primary School, Odo-Oja, Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday.

She said that giving to the less privileged in the society was a core objective of the Foundation.

“What the Foundation has done today shows that its efforts were based on passion and commitment to the plight of the downtrodden.

“We can only commend them and urge them to continue to identify with the educational development focus of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the head teachers of the schools for taking good care of the children and providing them with a very conducive learning environment.

She, however, appealed to the Foundation not to make the donation a one-off thing, but a continuous exercise which she promised would go beyond just donating things, but taking care of big projects that any of the schools might have. (NAN)