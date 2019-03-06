‘Abba Remains Kano PDP Gov’ship Candidate’

The Peoples Democratic Party in Kano, has said that the Court judgement sacking their gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Abba Kabir Yusuf does not in any way affect his candidature as the case is against the Party National Headquarters.

Kabir Yusuf’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa said, “As far as we are concerned, our campaign activities will continue till Thursday night when the deadline of campaigns would elapse as contained in the electoral act 2010 as amended.”

He added in affirmative that, “Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf remains the candidate of the People Democratic Party for the 2019 forthcoming election on Saturday 9th March, 2019. The case has nothing to do with the flag-bearer of the party, it is an internal issue with one of the aspirants and the party would respond appropriately.

“We are surprised that the news of the judgment came from the mouth piece of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje via social media before the court ruling was delivered, it is a fact that the ruling party (APC) is behind the scene on this case, they are determined to frustrate the opposition ahead of Saturday’s polls for the fear of the unknown.”

He added, “We call on all members of Peoples Democratic Party and the teeming supporters of Engr. Abba K. Yusuf to remain calm and go ahead with the electioneering campaign to ensure victory for the party come Saturday 9th of March, 2019.”

It would be recalled that a Federal High Holden in Kano Presided over by Ambrose Lawis had ruled that the PDP candidate, Abba K Yusuf will not contest on its platform because he had not followed the Constitution of the PDP before he emerged as the party’s flagbearer in Kano.