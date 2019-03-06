Access Bank Shareholders Ratify Merger With Diamond Bank

The shareholders of Access Bank Plc yesterday ratified its merger with Diamond Bank as the managing director and chief executive of the bank, Herbert Wigwe, assured of continued returns to shareholders.

Speaking at the court ordered meeting in Lagos yesterday, Wigwe said while Diamond bank was coming into the union with bad debts, Access Bank has the capacity to absorb and handle it.

According to him, Access Bank is putting in place a strong team to ensure that they recovered as much as possible depositors’ money that were with debtors.

Noting that the merger would allow Access Bank to accelerate its prospects of becoming the leading retail bank in Nigeria and Africa, he said “through the merger with Diamond Bank, Access bank will achieve the exponential expansion of its retail banking franchise.

“Access Bank will benefit from Diamond Bank’s unparalleled retail banking activities and strong digital offerings. Together the two banks will create one of Nigeria’s leading banks with 27 million customers, 3100 ATMs, 32000 PoS and more than 10 million mobile customers.

“Access Bank and Diamond Bank share similar areas of focus including women, youths, financially – excluded and entrepreneurs. The combined relationship will have a robust mobile banking relationship ensuring that customers of the enlarged Access bank would continue to access a strong mobile banking

“Access bank and Diamond Bank will also operate from the same technology platform which the boards of both banks will enable them complete the integration with minimal disruption in addition to generating synergies.”

Listing the benefits of the merger, he said the board of both banks believe that merging the two banks would provide significant opportunities and benefit to customers, shareholders, regulators and other shareholders one of which is the establishment of the largest retail bank in Africa by the number of customers.