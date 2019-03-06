Anxiety Over DSS Continue Detention Of Edo Lawmaker 

There is anxiety among lawmakers, family members and political associates of the lawmaker representing Owan West constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Ojo Asuen as he has been in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Abuja.

It was gathered yesterday that the lawmaker was whisked away since on Monday and his lawyer and family members have not been allowed access to him and are not aware of his offence and under which conditions he is being kept.

The reason for the arrest is not known but some of his supporters are claiming it could be political as they claim he wield political influence in his constituency that could sway votes on Saturday.

When contacted yesterday, the Speaker of the State house of assembly said he was confused about the development and does not know what is happening “But the leadership of the house will meet soonest to review the situation and make our position known”

Asuen was invited through the Benin office of the DSS and then flown to Abuja where he has been kept since on Monday.

His lawyer, Folorunsho Bamidele told Vanguard on phone yesterday that Asuen has been held incommunicado against his fundamental human rights

“They prevented us from accessing him, we have written a letter and we have written a follow up letter again, we have explained the position of the law to them as to why they need to allow somebody who has been arrested access to his lawyer. The first day we went there, we were there till 10.30 pm because they told us they were not going to detain him, that it was just for mere invitation, that was the initial language they used.

“We are left with no option than to prepare to file a suit for the entrapment of his fundamental human right because as constitutionally provided, they have exceeded the number of hours as in our constitution that if you arrest anybody, within 24 hours, you should present charges or free him, this country is not a banana Republic. Within 24 hours, you ought to arraign the person, inform the person the nature of the offence, allow the person have access to his legal representative but they are just telling is that they are making him comfortable but we know those things are just gimmick.”

On the possibility of political link to the arrest, Bamidele said “Of-course, I am suspecting political victimisation, smoke does not just without fire, then they say where the eagles are gathered, there the carcass lies. You know the kind of person they have arrested; he is a very strong person politically in that place and I think that is why they are very reluctant in allowing his lawyer see him and know what is going on”