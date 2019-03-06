APC Denies Giving Alao-Akala Financial Inducement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied giving any financial inducement to former governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala before agreeing to pitch his tent with the party and its candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, for the March 9 governorship election.

The APC South West zonal Secretary, Mr. Ago Afolabi who debunked claims while speaking with journalists in Ibadan that the party gave the former governor undisclosed amount of money.

According to him, APC did not induce Alao-Akala financially as being alleged.

“This type of allegation can only exist in the minds and imagination of heavily corrupt PDP and their supporters.

‘’It is out of place for APC to give financial inducement to anyone with a view to gain or get the support of any one talk-less of a person of Governor Akala’s calibre who was until some six month ago a strong member of our Party”, he said.

On what the party actually promised Alao-Akala to get his support, Afolabi said, “Akala made some certain demands which includes among others: the completion of the teaching hospital in Ogbomosho which he wanted to be put to immediate use as soon as possible, the issue of LAUTECH which he wanted the governments of APC to address immediately and other sundry issues which are the basic ingredients for good governance.”

The party scribe described as blackmail, reports and allegations that APC offered money to Alao-Akala in order for him to drop his governorship bid on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in order to work for Adelabu.

“We therefore enjoin the public to ignore such ranting of lazy minds whose only intentions is to play politics with the integrity of our party and confuse the public.” Afolabi concluded.