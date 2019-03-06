BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials

An Abuja Court of Appeal has granted the request of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar access to inspect the electoral materials used by the electoral umpire, Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the elections

Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier filed an ex- parte motion seeking an order of the court to allow inspection and production of the electoral document used by the Commission to enable the applicant institute and maintain an election petition.

Details Later...