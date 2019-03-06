C/River Elders Back Ayade’s Re-election

Political leaders from the seven local government areas of the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State have endorsed Governor Ben Ayade for another term in office.

They insisted that the zoning formula used by the people to choose who to govern them in 2019 must be applied to elect who governs the state in the March 9 governorship election.

The leaders argued that the zoning arrangement had to be retained and used for the re-election of Ayade in Saturday’s governorship election.

The leaders, who operate under the aegis of 7 Alive, stated that the district is billed to produce the next governor of the state in 2023 after Ayade and therefore their support is to enable governor to complete his eight years’ tenure and hand over to the district.

They spoke through Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong, who is the chairman of Davany Finance.

He said: “We have supported this government from the start and we cannot abandon it now and with the southern district set to produce the next governor in 2023, we have to do our best to make the transition hitch-free.”

Asuquo called on leaders in the senatorial district to mobilise voters en-masse for the governor and other contestants without fear as the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) would win without much struggle.

“There is no fear of federal might because we are in charge and nobody can intimidate us; it is only when you do not have the support that federal might can work but we have massive support, so we have no fear of anybody,” he said.