CAN Wades Into Kaduna Govt, Dunamis Church Crisis

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday called on the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) to correct the error it made in respect of Dunamis Churches in the state. The Christian body said it has gotten enough evidence to show that the general public has been misled on the operation of Dunamis Churches in the state. Speaking to LEADERSHIP, CAN chairman in Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the notion given by KASUPDA on Dunamis Churches in Kaduna State was misleading, just as he urged the general public to disregard it.

“Documents at our disposal show that Dunamis Church in Kaduna State followed the right channel. The church commenced paper processes since 2nd May 2015. And as at August 2018, the Church had paid its processing fees. So, why is this issue coming up now? KASUPDA must own up to its errors on this issue in other not to mislead the general public,” the CAN chairman said.

On the claim by KASUPDA as reported by an online media that DUNAMIS Church operates illegally in Kaduna State, the CAN chairman said it is not true.

“It is not true. This issue is not about title documents because the Church has followed the process since 2015. Is it every place of worship that have their papers complete? Why only Dunamis? Why not other religious places?

“To say Dunamis church is operating illegally is the state is not true,(1) Dunamis church is registered with CAC(2) Dunamis is registered church with PFN /CAN at the state level and National of which we as CAN stand to defend the activities and operations of Dunamis as legitimate,” Hayab said.

He noted that CAN is crying foul because the entire saga has been shrouded in a tacit motive that does not mean well for Christians in Kaduna State.