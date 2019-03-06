CL Round 16: PSG, Man Utd Lock Horns In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester United in their second-leg tie in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, today, with both European giants battling to make it to the quarter-finals.

PSG hold a 2-0 lead advantage after winning at Old Trafford, but United have continued to maintain their form despite a multitude of injuries.

The Ligue 1 champions will be favourites to progress. However, the Red Devils have rediscovered their scoring touch under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It has been a revitalising period for United since the exit of former boss Jose Mourinho, and the Manchester club are playing with style and panache.

PSG’s 2-0 victory came with some fortune, with the hosts losing Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to injury before half-time, and the French champions made United pay with a clinical and disciplined display.

The Parisians have been in rampant form since their victory on English soil. Fifteen goals in their last five domestic matches has underlined the mood they are in.

Solskjaer’s team have survived a crippling injury crisis and remain unbeaten since their defeat to PSG in February.

United are short of experienced heads, but PSG will be missing Brazil superstar Neymar as he continues his rehabilitation from injury. However, Edinson Cavani could be a surprise inclusion in the home team’s matchday squad.

According to TF1 (h/t Alex Smith of the Mirror), Cavani is set to return to training after a hip injury, and he could be given a role on the bench against United if deemed ready by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Solskjaer has said his team are willing to fight until the end in Paris, commenting that United feel “invincible” after a run of strong results.

The club will have to win the hard way in the last 16 with Paul Pogba suspended for the game.

The France international was shown a second yellow card at the end of the first leg for a rash challenge, and that decision could deny United the quality they need to overturn the result.

The Red Devils’ overall weakness remains their defence, but Victor Lindelof has been superb since Solskjaer took the reins in December.

Kylian Mbappe was deadly as the lone striker in Manchester, and the French prodigy could once again be the player who decides the result, just as he was in the first leg.