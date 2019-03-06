COREN Tasks Engineers On Selflessness

The president, Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Kashim Ali, has charged engineers in the country to be selfless and avoid greed in their dealings.

Speaking during the inauguration of Bwari branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ali disclosed that the council has produced five regulations aimed at ending building collapsed in the country.

Earlier, the executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, noted that the issue of collapsed buildings has reduced in the Federal Capital City (FCC), adding that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is making efforts to weed out quacks by ensuring full enforcement of engineering regulations.

“Collapse buildings have reduced within the FCT compare to other places. For the few that were recorded, a lot of investigations have been done both at professional and FCTA levels to make sure that the right things are done.

‘‘We already have existing laws. If we ensure strict compliance with the rules of how buildings are done, we won’t have these issues.”

In his address, the pioneer chairman, Bwari branch of the society, Engr. Dauda Musa, noted that the inauguration of the branch would increase the number of registered engineers within the area council and ensure enforcement of proper engineering codes and professional ethics.

Musa noted that the issue of collapse building has already been over-stretched, adding that the only way to check cases of collapse buildings is for developers to engage registered professional engineers for every engineering project and to avoid cutting corners.