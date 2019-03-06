NEWS
Court Sacks Edo APC Candidate, Obazee 3 Days To Election
Barely three days to Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Edo state, a Federal High Court 11, Benin, on Wednesday disqualified Mr. Osaro Obaze, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oredo East Constituency.
In place of Obaze, Justice Damilola Ajayi ruled that Mr. Ekhosuehi Aiguobahi is the rightful candidate of the APC for Saturday’s election.
Obaze, a former chairman of Oredo local government council had initially signified his intention to run for the Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives but was compelled by the party leadership to step down for the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha and go for the House of Assembly.
The trial judge ruled that Ekhosuehi won last year’s primary of the party and therefore remains the rightful candidate for the March 9 election.
Disturbed by the judgment, Obaze told newsmen yesterday in Benin that he has put machinery in place to appeal the decision and still remains the party’s candidate for the election.
While appealing to his supporters to remain calm, the embattled ex-council boss said: “My supporters should come out enmasse to vote for me on Saturday. I have the INEC form which was given to me as the candidate who won the primary. They should remain calm.”
The Edo State spokesman of the party, Mr. Chris Azebamwan maintained that Obaze remains the party’s candidate for the constituency.
Azebamwan who spoke with newsmen at the party state’s secretariat, said that the party has opted for a legal option to ensure that Obaze flies its flag come Saturday, March 9.
The Publicity Secretary emphasized: “We hereby re-affirm Obaze as the candidate of the APC in Oredo East Constituency, and hereby reassure our teeming supporters to keep faith and remain steadfast.
“The leadership of our great party will do everything necessary, and explore all legal options to ensure that the mandate which we collectively gave Obaze to fly our flag in the election of Saturday March 9 remains inviolate.”
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS7 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS2 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride
-
NEWS14 hours ago
I Wasn’t Aware N450m PDP Campaign Funds Came From Diezani–Belgore
-
ENTERTAINMENT3 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
NEWS39 mins ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials