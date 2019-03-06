Court Sacks Edo APC Candidate, Obazee 3 Days To Election

Barely three days to Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Edo state, a Federal High Court 11, Benin, on Wednesday disqualified Mr. Osaro Obaze, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oredo East Constituency.

In place of Obaze, Justice Damilola Ajayi ruled that Mr. Ekhosuehi Aiguobahi is the rightful candidate of the APC for Saturday’s election.

Obaze, a former chairman of Oredo local government council had initially signified his intention to run for the Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives but was compelled by the party leadership to step down for the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha and go for the House of Assembly.

The trial judge ruled that Ekhosuehi won last year’s primary of the party and therefore remains the rightful candidate for the March 9 election.

Disturbed by the judgment, Obaze told newsmen yesterday in Benin that he has put machinery in place to appeal the decision and still remains the party’s candidate for the election.

While appealing to his supporters to remain calm, the embattled ex-council boss said: “My supporters should come out enmasse to vote for me on Saturday. I have the INEC form which was given to me as the candidate who won the primary. They should remain calm.”

The Edo State spokesman of the party, Mr. Chris Azebamwan maintained that Obaze remains the party’s candidate for the constituency.

Azebamwan who spoke with newsmen at the party state’s secretariat, said that the party has opted for a legal option to ensure that Obaze flies its flag come Saturday, March 9.

The Publicity Secretary emphasized: “We hereby re-affirm Obaze as the candidate of the APC in Oredo East Constituency, and hereby reassure our teeming supporters to keep faith and remain steadfast.

“The leadership of our great party will do everything necessary, and explore all legal options to ensure that the mandate which we collectively gave Obaze to fly our flag in the election of Saturday March 9 remains inviolate.”