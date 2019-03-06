NEWS
Dead Gardener Linked To Fatal Booby Traps
Bernhard Graumann, 59, was found dead on Friday. Police believe he may be behind an explosive trap that killed a 64-year-old doctor on the same day.
Two other people with connections to Graumann were injured by an exploding piece of firewood in their home.
Those who think Graumann held a grudge against them should contact the police.
Bernhard Graumann, from the small town of Mehlingen in western Germany, died on the night of 1 March at his home. Police are awaiting an autopsy report.
Earlier that day, a 64-year-old doctor in the nearby town of Enkenbach-Alsenborn was killed in a deliberate explosion.
German police say the doctor was killed by a booby trap planted at the front door of the doctor’s practice, which was apparently triggered when the victim picked a disguised device from the ground.
The doctor has yet to be named.Less than 10km (6 miles) away in Otterberg, there was another explosion on Sunday morning.
Police said that a wooden log laced with explosives was placed into a wood-burning stove, exploding and injuring a mother and daughter after it was unknowingly added to the fire.
It is assumed that the suspect deliberately placed the booby-trapped log in the home of the victims.
Both victims were hospitalised, but neither are in life-threatening condition.
