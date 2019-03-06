Don’t See Non-Indigenes As Enemies, Speaker Tells Lagosians

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday advised residents of the state not to see non-indigenes residing in Lagos as enemies.

Obasa spoke while inaugurating a water project at Ward D in Ojokoro which was provided by Mr Rasheed Makinde, lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II at LAHA.

He spoke against the backdrop of the ethnic wrangling in Lagos following the outcome of the Presidential and the National Assembly elections.

“We are one, whether Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba. We should live together; all tribes should vote for APC because we don’t discriminate in Lagos State.

“We should not see them (non-indigenes) as enemies. We only need to enlighten the non-indigenes among us. There is no need to fight.

“We should let them know the good things they are enjoying in Lagos State in education and healthcare services, among others.

“Both Igbos and Hausas enjoy same benefits as Yorubas in Lagos, so they should vote for us,” Obasa said.

The speaker, however, urged party supporters to rather persuade and enlighten the non-indigenes living in the state on the need to cast their votes for the ruling party.

According to him, many Lagos residents do not always come out to vote during elections and there is a need to change this attitude in the forthcoming gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

“We want to appeal to non-indigenes in Lagos to come out and support the party that has been making it possible to actualise their dreams and aspirations in Lagos State.

“They must support what the APC is doing in the state. It is always better when we work together, when we collaborate. If you are living in Lagos, we have not at any time discriminated against anybody.

“This is a very tangible reason why everybody living in Lagos should support this party.

“This government has been serving Lagosians since 1999, making every effort to make development available to all. Go and tell the non-indigenes.

“We cannot force them to do our own but we can encourage them. Go and tell them to support the APC because all the benefits of government here are being enjoyed by all-Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba,” he said.

Obasa, who noted that Makinde had been a good, vocal and vibrant and active legislator, urged the people to return their lawmaker to ensure they mature in the legislative business.

He also urged the people of Ifako-Ijaiye and Agege to come out en masse to vote for APC candidates in the upcoming elections, adding that the constituents would benefit more if they return Makinde.

In his remarks, Makinde commended the speaker for his leadership role in the assembly and the benefits he had facilitated to the area through his office.

After inauguration of the water project, the lawmaker and his campaign team visited a 132-year-old woman in the area, Mrs Nusiratu Aduke Olaniyan and presented her food items and cash gifts.

Makinde, who also promised a cash gift of N10, 000 monthly for her up keep, later met with Community Development Association (CDA) members in the area.