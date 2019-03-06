Dozens Of WWII Grenades Found Buried Under Front Yard

Indonesia Police on Wednesday said no fewer than 88 grenades believed to be from World War II have been found buried under the front yard of a house in Indonesia’s West Java province.

Local Police Chief, Irman Sugema, said a construction worker stumbled onto the grenades on Tuesday while renovating the garage of the house in the provincial capital, Bandung.

“We believed that the grenades had been deliberately kept there because they were stacked neatly.

“They were the types of grenades used in the Second World War because they are similar to those we found in other places,’’ Sugema said.

Police sent a team to unearth the devices.