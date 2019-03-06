Edo Sponsors World Digital Exhibition

Edo State government has taken up the permanent host city (PHC) sponsorship of a global technology trade fair, World Digital Exhibition (Worldex), hosted annually to link up Sub-Saharan Africa with the global technology community.

In a letter addressed to the managing director of Alford Conferences Limited, Mr. Frederick Apeji, the promoter of the technology trade exhibition, Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Francis Akerele said, “I write to inform you that the Executive Governor Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your proposal/request for Benin City as Permanent Host City (PHC) for the annual World Digital Exhibition scheduled to begin in August 2019.

“Edo State government considers your proposal in line with our technology drive and looks forward to working with you in order to achieve the laudable objectives of the event,” the letter read in part.

At a meeting with some of the Event Management Partners (EMPs) for Worldex held in Abuja recently to formally announce this sponsorship, Apeji said that, “We are pleased that Edo State government has put its weight behind the Worldex by accepting our invitation to be the permanent host city (PHC) sponsor for the annual event. We are delighted about this partnership with Edo State government, and will use the annual Worldex to support its technology drive and its vision of a rapid economic growth for the state.”

According to the organisers, Worldex seeks to be a credible innovation platform for sub-Saharan Africa to engage with the rest of the world. The event is a business to business (B2B) and a business to customer (B2C) trade fair, which focuses on the information and communication technology (ICT) and allied sectors. The inaugural edition of Worldex is expected to attract exhibitors, exhibition attendees, event sponsors, conference speakers and delegates, and media professionals drawn from Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

Worldex comprises a product exhibition, conferences addressing various critical digital subjects, and various awards programs.

‘‘This technology trade show offers global tech brands a valuable and powerful platform to enter or to expand in several fresh markets across sub-Saharan Africa. Next to Asia, Africa is the world’s 2nd most populous continent. This region has the most youthful population in the world, and the majority of its youths are increasingly mobile, web and social media savvy.

‘‘Despite its challenges in basic economic infrastructure, the continent is the most virgin territory for global technology brands, and the continent very often offers the highest return on investment (ROI) on most tech business lines. With democracy and the rule of law maturing in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Liberia, Senegal, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, and many other countries, Sub-Saharan Africa is increasingly become a more peaceful and more stable place to do business.

‘‘Decision makers drawn from ICT ministries and agencies, telecom regulators, and investment and export promotion agencies from Nigeria and other major African economies, are expected in attendance. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, and top officials of the leading tech and allied companies across sub-Saharan Africa are also expected to attend,’’ said Apeji.