Election: CUPP, IPAC Calls For Redeployment Of Bayelsa REC Over Alleged Missing 63 Card Readers

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, and Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC in Bayelsa State have called for the immediate redeployment of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Pastor Monday Tom Udok over alleged complicity in the theft of over 63 card readers during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to CUPP and IPAC, though the coalition of Political Parties had severally called for the cancellation of election in some areas of Nembe, Southern Unaware and Brass, the theft of card readers and the refusal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner to declare the election in the affected areas a nullity is a clear case of “unholy alliance” with the All Progressive Congress in the state.

The groups, at a press conference Wednesday in Yenagoa, led by the Chairman of CUPP, Mr. Edwin Tare and Mr. Eneye Zidougha of IPAC, declared that they have lost confidence in the ability of the REC to conduct free and fair credible elections this Saturday due to what transpired during the last presidential and national assembly polls to repeat itself.

Chairman of CUPP, Mr. Edwin Tare said :“we will not tolerate any manipulation this time around .There is an unholy alliance between the REC and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in the state to undermine the forthcoming state assembly elections.

“We are calling on the National INEC to immediately redeploy the state REC due to his poor handling of the last presidential and national assembly elections where elections materials were stolen under his supervision.

“We don’t see any reason why he should be conducting this Saturday elections. In the last elections you are all aware that materials were hijacked and carted away by thugs.

“A total of 63 card readers were stolen during the exercise in different parts of the state namely Brass 1, Nembe 23, Sagbama 8, Southern Ijaw 24, and Yenagoa 6 council.

“The law stipulates that card readers must be used during the elections but here where card readers were carted away and elections did not take place results were announced.

Also speaking, the state IPAC chairman, Mr. Eneye Zidougha said they have lost confidence in the state umpire.

“Another election is about to be conducted, we don’t have confidence in the REC anymore. There is connivance between security personnel and INEC officials.