NEWS
Elections: INEC Commence Distribution Of Sensitive Material In Niger
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger said it had commenced the
distribution of sensitive materials to the 25 local government areas of the state for the Governorship
and House Assembly elections.
Prof. Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this to the News
Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch, Minna on Wednesday.
Egwu said the electoral materials were moved from the CBN Minna office to the local government
areas, accompanied by armed security personnel.
“We had started transportation of electoral materials with Mariga and Suleja Local Government Areas,
under tight security cover,” he said.
Egwu said that heavily armed security personnel would escort the materials to the local government
areas.
He said that the sensitive materials, comprising ballot papers and result sheets, would be transported
under tight security to the 25 local governments for the conduct of elections.
“The timely and transparent distribution of sensitive materials to the various local government areas
showed that INEC is willing and prepared to conduct transparent and credible elections in the state.’’
He said that the sensitive materials which were handed over to INEC by the CBN Minna Branch
Controller, Alhaji Musa’u Tulu, were arranged according to each local government area.
NAN reports that the materials were distributed in the presence of representatives of various political
parties in the state.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
NEWS47 mins ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
OPINION7 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Father Fingers Daughter To Test Virginity – Court
-
BUSINESS7 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Obj At 82: I Won’t Stop Criticising Buhari Until He Does Right – Obasanjo
-
NEWS8 hours ago
I Wasn’t Aware N450m PDP Campaign Funds Came From Diezani–Belgore
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Buhari Felicitates With Obasanjo at 82