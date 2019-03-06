Elections: INEC Commence Distribution Of Sensitive Material In Niger

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger said it had commenced the

distribution of sensitive materials to the 25 local government areas of the state for the Governorship

and House Assembly elections.

Prof. Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this to the News

Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch, Minna on Wednesday.

Egwu said the electoral materials were moved from the CBN Minna office to the local government

areas, accompanied by armed security personnel.

“We had started transportation of electoral materials with Mariga and Suleja Local Government Areas,

under tight security cover,” he said.

Egwu said that heavily armed security personnel would escort the materials to the local government

areas.

He said that the sensitive materials, comprising ballot papers and result sheets, would be transported

under tight security to the 25 local governments for the conduct of elections.

“The timely and transparent distribution of sensitive materials to the various local government areas

showed that INEC is willing and prepared to conduct transparent and credible elections in the state.’’

He said that the sensitive materials which were handed over to INEC by the CBN Minna Branch

Controller, Alhaji Musa’u Tulu, were arranged according to each local government area.

NAN reports that the materials were distributed in the presence of representatives of various political

parties in the state.