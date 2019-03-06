Eze Igbo Sues For Peaceful Poll

The Eze Igbo 1 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Eze Ibe Nwosu, has called on his kinsmen, living in the territory to be peaceful in their conduct during the area council election, scheduled to hold this weekend.

Nwosu, who made the call when he spoke with journalists in his palace yesterday, also appealed to his kinsmen to come out enmasse to vote for the candidates of their choice and to maintain peace throughout the period.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and resolute and to be patient with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and to assist the commission to ensure that the exercise is credible.

While admonishing the Igbos in the FCT to live in peace with their neighbours, the royal father urged them to eschew violence before, during and after the polls.

“In this election, we don’t want trouble for anything. We want peaceful, free and fair elections. Let the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be transparent in the conduct of the elections and let the votes count.”

Speaking further, Nwosu also appealed to the politicians to be careful of their utterance and not to overheat the polity with statements capable of plunging the country into crisis.

“Let the politicians and the party leaders be weary of their speeches and avoid chaotic statements capable of provoking tension. It is important that our politicians be made to know and weigh what they say before they voice it. Mature politicians don’t speak recklessly.”

He condemned the recent crisis at the Dei-Dei International Building Material, where some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) clashed with some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to loss properties.