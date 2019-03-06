FG Mulls National Savings C’ttee To Boost Capital Market Liquidity

The minister of finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said the federal government was willing to set up a national savings committee that would make recommendations to the government on the best ways to mobilise savings that would lead to economic growth.

Ahmed stated this during a meeting with members of the Capital Market Master Plan Implementation Council (CAMMIC), in Abuja, yesterday.

She said there was the need for Nigerians to imbibe the culture of savings so as to be able to participate actively in the capital market as a means of growing the economy.

“We need to grow domestic investments that will be here to stay, not just people that are shopping around for where to make profit alone. It is true that the current financial system is still tiled largely toward the banks. There is a need to look at all the players and help solve the problems.

“We are open to setting up the working group so we can have a review, extract recommendations and get to work. Those that can be done immediately we will try to do them and the long term ones we can then plan to do them as we move along,” she said.

Ahmed said the government was concerned about the volatility of the capital market and was ready to work with CAMMIC to ensure that the market was stable.

According to her, “We know we need foreign investors in our market, but most importantly we need to grow our domestic investors that are here to stay. The foreign investors come in and when anything happens, they quickly take their money and go away but our domestic investors will always be here with us.”

Speaking, the chairman of CAMMIC, Mr. Olutola Mobolurin, expressed the need for government to pay more attention to the capital market being the centre of the economy as regulation of the market is paramount because the industry relies on confidence of investors

Mobolurin therefore canvassed for the setting up of a national savings committee to drive the process of fund mobilisation among Nigerians and work on a robust savings initiative that can drive the growth of the economy.

He listed some of the achievements of the council to include dematerialisation, recapitalisation, e-dividend mandate, financial literacy, National Savings Strategy, Streamlined Bond Issuance Progress,access to alternative investments and tax incentive programmes, among others.

For the year 2019, Mobolurin disclosed that CAMMIC would embark on a review of the master plan, conduct an impact assessment of programmes and initiatives like e-dividend, dematerialisation, direct cash settlement among others, expansion of commodities through registered exchanges as well as the introduction of derivatives and related instruments.

In her remarks, acting director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk, said the Commission and the market were working to make the capital market attractive to pension funds to boost liquidity.