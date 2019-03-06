FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride

The Federal government has suspended the free train ride on the newly constructed Standard gauge railway line from Iju to Abeokuta in order to enable China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation to complete the project.

Making this known yesterday in Lagos while responding to question on why the free train ride was stopped after much media hype, the Railway District Manager, Lagos District Engr Jerry Oche said the train is no longer running and the free service was suspended so as to allow the contractors to complete the project.

The Minister of Transport Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi had after the test run on the Iju to Abeokuta Standard gauge railway line early last month alongside Ogun state Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Alake of Egba Land promised that there would be free train ride from Abeokuta to Iju and back on daily basis from Monday to Friday for three months so as to create awareness before commercialising it.

The free train ride according to LEADERSHIP investigations actually showed that it commenced after the minister’s promise but the turn out of passengers apart from Nigerian Railway Corporation’s staff on board, the train stood at seven passengers per trip.

As the FG stops the free train ride, observers are of the view that laying of tracks from Kajola to Ijoko and Iju was rushed in order to score a cheap political point during campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election adding that since the objective has been achieved after the announcement of 2019 Presidential election result in favour of President Buhari there was no need to continue with the free train ride.

Meantime, the Deputy Director Public Relations NRC Mr. Mamud Yakub however attributed the low turnout of passengers to the fact that a railway station that can provide shelter for passengers waiting to enter the train at Iju and Abeokuta are still under construction.