FOOTBALL
FIFA U-20 World Cup: First Phase Of Ticket Sales Begins Thursday
The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) says the next phase of ticket sales for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland will begin on Thursday on a first-come first-served basis.
A statement on the world football governing body’s website indicated that the sales phase would last till the day of the final match of the tournament on June 15.
FIFA said 71,110 tickets were sold during the Visa Pre-sale phase, which was the opening phase of the ticket sales.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Poland from May 23 to June 15.
Nigeria’s under-20 male national team, the Flying Eagles, will alongside 23 other teams compete for the title.
The Flying Eagles have been drawn in Group D with Qatar, Ukraine and the U.S.
