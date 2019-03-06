NEWS
Former South Korean president, Lee Myung Bak, granted bail – report
Former South Korean President, Lee Myung Bak, is set to be released
from jail after he has been granted bail, local media reported.
According to the Yonhap news agency, Lee, 77, who has been imprisoned on corruption charges since October, was granted bail
by the Seoul High Court due to deteriorating health and other reasons.
He was handed a 15-year prison sentence for taking bribes while in office from 2008 to 2013.
The money came from the secret services, businesses and other organisations.
All four of South Korea’s still-living former heads of state have been sentenced for corruption after their presidential terms ended.
Lee’s successor, Park Geun Hye, was sentenced in April to 24 years in prison on multiple charges, including abuse of power, bribery
and leaking state secrets.
Former president Chun Doo Hwan and his successor Roh Tae Woo were sentenced to death in 1996 for rebellion and high treason.
Both were fined heavily for corruption in office.
They were pardoned in 1997 and are still alive. (NAN)
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
NEWS47 mins ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
OPINION7 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Father Fingers Daughter To Test Virginity – Court
-
BUSINESS7 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Obj At 82: I Won’t Stop Criticising Buhari Until He Does Right – Obasanjo
-
NEWS8 hours ago
I Wasn’t Aware N450m PDP Campaign Funds Came From Diezani–Belgore
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Buhari Felicitates With Obasanjo at 82