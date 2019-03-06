Gov. El-Rufa’i deny giving retrenchment orders

Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Tuesday denied issuing fresh orders for the rationalisation of more civil servants under the Kaduna State Government.

The governor who had sacked thousands of civil servants since assuming office in 2015, said the document in circulation that he directed the State Head of Service to rationalise the work force and convert some of them to casual staff, was entirely fake and did not emanate from him.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, alleged that the document was being circulated by the opposition to score cheap political goals ahead of Saturday governorship election.

He stressed that it was sheer mischief by the opposition who have sensed clear defeat in the forthcoming election.

“Our attention has been drawn to a document suggesting rationalization and conversation of civil servants to casual staff by the Kaduna State Government.

“To set the record straight, the document in question is fake, forged and never emanated from the Governor.

“It emanated from the opposition who have no selling points, instead have outrightly resort to mundane and gutter politics ahead of Saturday election…

“It is on this note, that we wish to disassociate the Governor and Government of Kaduna State from this criminally minded document by the drowning opposition.

“By this notice, we wish to inform our work force and citizens to disregard the entire contents of the fraudulent document.

“We also wish to alert members of the general public to be vigilant of this nefarious activity of drowning political mongers .”