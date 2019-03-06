Governorship Election: APC Stands Chance Of Winning Delta – Niboro

Mr Ima Niboro, a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) stands a chance of winning Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections in Delta.

Niboro, a chieftain of APC in Delta, made this known to NAN in Warri on Wednesday.

He based his optimism on the impressive result the party had in the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Niboro said that the party’s performance in Delta was an indication of its readiness to take over the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“In Delta State in 2015, we had less than 50,000 votes for the President but in 2019, Delta State returned almost 250,000 votes for the President and that was a giant leap.

“Delta (at present) is a PDP state and there is a constant struggle everyday but we are happy with the support received from the national leadership of the APC.

“We are working day and night to make sure that we win the state.

“We are positive that APC stands a very powerful chance of winning the state,’’ he said.

Niboro, who is the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Door-to-Door Campaign in Delta, appealed to party supporters in the state to turn out en-masse on Saturday and cast their ballots peacefully.

He said that the era of election rigging was gradually becoming a thing of the past.

“We are going to have the real process of voting by our people for the people that they really want to represent them.

“There is so much PDP fatigue in Delta State and if we have a free and fair process, APC will win this state, fair and square,’’ Niboro said. (NAN)