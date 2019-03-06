Gov’ship Elections: Police Deploy 7 DIGs, 10 AIGs, Others 

The Nigerian Police Force has deployed seven Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and ten Assistant Inspector Generals of Police to ensure proper supervision of all security personnel, ensure professional and nonpartisan during the governorship elections billed for this weekend.

Force PRO, ACP Frank Mba explained that this is in line with the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu’s commitment towards providing adequate security for the general elections.

He noted that the seven Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) were deployed to the six geo-political zones across the country, while the Ten Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) were deployed to the police zonal commands.

Also, additional 277 Commissioners of Police were deployed to complement the efforts of the respective Commissioners of Police in the 36 state commands and the FCT.

Mba noted that “with this deployment, each command now has additional three CPs deployed to the three senatorial districts in their respective states of assignment which will form part of security management base for the command CPs.

“However, based on security assessment earlier carried out by the Force, some local government areas in Plateau, Benue, Imo and Taraba States have one Commissioner of Police each deployed to coordinate security in the LGA.

“Each of them is expected to work with the Command CP and to ensure that no stone is left unturned towards emplacing adequate security including the supervision of security personnel deployed to each of the Senatorial Districts under their watch.”

Meanwhile, four Commands, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto have new CPs posted specifically as Command CP for purposes of the election.

The IGP assures that just as in the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Police Force shall remain civil, firm, optimally professional and apolitical in the discharge of our duties in the 9th March, 2019 elections.