Greensprings School Commends Glo For Promoting Reading Culture

Digital transformation leader, Globacom, has been commended for promoting reading culture in the Nigerian society through its partnership with Greensprings School to celebrate the 2019 World Book Day.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Remain open to continuous knowledge through reading”.

Greensprings’ Head of School and Director of Education, Mrs Helen Brocklesby, stated this whilst receiving Glo merchandising items purposely designed to commemorate the 2019 World Book Day celebration in the school campuses located at Anthony, Ikoyi, Lekki and Awoyaya in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

She said the school encouraged general reading because it enriched and broadened the mind, adding that Globacom’s gesture would contribute handsomely to efforts to encourage students to be enthusiastic readers and to be committed to using the library to acquire knowledge.

Also speaking at the event, Principal Preschool, Mrs Echioma Adegoke, said Greensprings usually inculcates reading habit in babies by teaching them how to picture read, read and borrow books from infancy, adding that all hands must be on deck to encourage reading in the country.

Globacom’s State Manager, Lagos 2, Mr. Akinsola Williams, noted that modern civilization was founded on literacy, which book reading for academic pursuit or pleasure stands for. He added that the need to encourage Nigerians to imbibe the reading habit informed Globacom’s partnership with Greensprings Schools to celebrate the World Book Day.

He declared that Globacom was irrevocably committed to efforts to reawaken the reading culture as readers are generally regarded as leaders. He charged parents to imbibe the habit of giving book gifts to children and adults celebrating birthdays and milestones.

Williams called for good time-management principles in order to create time for book reading. He pledged that Globacom would creatively support efforts to get Nigerians reading in order to augment knowledge and correct the pejorative maxim that “if you want to hide something from Nigerians, you should hide it in a book”.

The World Book and Copyright Day is a yearly event celebrated on the first Thursday in March, and it is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing and copyright issues in the world.