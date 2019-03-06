Group Seeks Prioritization Of Diabetes Control Programme

Diabetes Control Media Advocacy Group (DICOMAG) a non-governmental organization has charged in coming administrations in states to give priority attention to the control of diabetes when they are elected.

The group also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, device concrete measures to address the current heavy burden of the disease in all parts of the country to prevent a looming epidemic.

The director of communication, DICOMAG, Mrs Yinka Shokunbi, said it has become necessary to draw the attention of the public, particularly the politicians, to the alarming increase of diabetes in Nigeria, its attending complications and deadly consequences.

“This is because, no fewer than five million Nigerians are currently living with diabetes and like elsewhere in the world the number of cases is increasing very fast. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), one in every two people with diabetes in the country is undiagnosed, which means the current estimated number of cases could be double or even more. This is one health disaster Nigeria cannot afford to face as we inaugurate a new government.

“This is a disease that affects virtually all organs of the body, resulting in loss of vision, dental problem, kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, lower limb amputation, sexual dysfunction, among others, when not properly controlled and sadly this is a situation faced by Nigerians living with diabetes today,” she added.

Shokunbi noted that at a time rapid increase of diabetes cases is becoming a global phenomenon, especially in the developing countries with most countries working relentlessly to ensure it does not become a major epidemic Nigeria seems to be sitting on the fence with no measure or policy to curtail the rapid spread.