Guber/AssemblyPolls2019: APC Debunks Alleged Defection Of Candidate In Ebonyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi, has debunked alleged report of defection of two of its state house of assembly candidates for the March 9 State Houses of Assembly elections.

Chief Eze Nwachukwu, APC State Chairman, denied the social media report at a press conference on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Nwachukwu said that the candidates of the party for state assembly election are intact and expressed confidence that APC would win in the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

He described as false, the alleged report that the party’s candidates in Ishielu South and Ezza South state constituencies had stepped down for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He described the report as rumour and an act of desperation by the ruling PDP to deceive the APC supporters in the two constituencies.

“We don’t have factional candidates in APC in Ebonyi and our candidates for the State House of Assembly election in the forthcoming election are intact and fully prepared for the poll.

“I want to urge the general public to discountenance the said report as it is a mere propaganda designed to deceive the public especially APC supporters in the constituencies.

“Our house is intact and no party candidate of APC in Ebonyi has stepped down for anybody or defected from the party.

” I have met with them severally and together we have been reviewing strategies on how to achieve victory in the coming election.

“Those people you saw on the social media posing as APC candidates who allegedly stepped down and defected to PDP in the affected state constituencies are impostors, they are just impersonating our candidates.

“Our candidates in the two state constituencies are Mr Sunday Omoha and Mr Samuel Onyia, Ishielu South and Ezza South state constituencies respectively,’’ Nwachukwu said.

He appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the proper things were done in the forthcoming election in the state. (NAN)