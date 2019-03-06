Connect with us
Guber Poll: el-Rufai’s Wife Seeks High Voters Turn-Out For APC, Husband

Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai, the wife of Kaduna State Governor,  Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has called on Kaduna residents to turnout massively and  vote for All Progressive Congress,APC, candidates on Saturday 9th March elections for more dividends of democracy.

 

Mrs El-rufai, who made the call during  an interview   with journalists at the grand finale of the ‘APC GIDA-GIDA’ thank you campaign held  in Kaduna, commended residents for casting their votes for  President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

She also pleaded  with voters especially especially women to  come out en masse and vote for governor Nasir El-Rufai’s second term.

 

”We are requesting for higher turn out and higher votes so that our governor will return to his seat by the Grace of God”she said

 

On her part, the other wife, Hajiya Hasiya El-rufai, also thanked  women for the massive support  to President Buhari while calling on them to do again this coming Saturday.

 

She said :”And we want you  to know that we are indeed very grateful and will forever be grateful”She said

 

”We also want to call on voters  to come out enmasse as they did in the first election of the president so as to show support for governor Nasir El Rufai’s reforms in all the sectors” she said

 

The governor’s wife,however, appealed to the people of Kaduna State to remain calm,peaceful and shun all forms of violence during and after election.

 


