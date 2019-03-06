Guber Poll: Lagos Assures Voters Of Safety

Against the backdrop of violence that characterised the Presidential and National Assembly polls in the state, Lagos State Government on Wednesday urged eligible voters in the state to come out en-masse on Saturday to vote in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Addressing journalists after a Special State Executive Council Meeting at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, on the forthcoming polls, the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode assured that adequate measures have been firmed up to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He said every necessary arrangement to ensure a smooth voting exercise had been made, adding that the peace and security of the state was paramount to his administration.

“I want to assure that we would try as much as possible to ensure that the coming elections – gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections go very well. We want to also assure all Lagosians of their safety and also to let everyone know that Lagos is a cosmopolitan State and it will remain so.

“The peace and security of this State is very paramount to this government and we would ensure that everybody that is eligible to vote goes out to do so and keep the peace.

“We encourage all voters to come out on Saturday; I want to encourage all Lagosians to exercise their rights so that we can have a large turnout. The security agencies have assured us that there would be peace across the nooks and crannies of Lagos,” he said

The Governor, who is the Chairman of the State Executive Council, recalled the unfortunate incidences in some parts of the State during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying while such had been properly addressed, he would nonetheless want everybody to see each other as brothers.

He also urged the people to support the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the House of Assembly candidates of the party to ensure continuity of good governance in the State.