Guber Polls: Kick Out PDP Cabals, Okowa, ACPN to Deltans

The national leadership of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and its governorship candidate in Delta state Chief Paul A. Isamade, have tasked the people of the state to ensure that the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ifeanyi Okowa and others alleged to be holding the state to ransom are eased out in Saturday’s governorship election.

The ACPN, however urged the people of Delta to come out en mass to elect its governorship candidate in Saturday’s election.

The ACPN governorship candidate, who addressed his supporters in Asaba on Wednesday said it is a shame that despite huge oil revenue accrued to Delta state in the last 20 years, Delta still lacked all all the necessary infrastructures.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja after addressing his supporters in Asaba said it was persuading “all right thinking and lover of our dear state Delta, to reject the people that want to perpetually put us in this mess.

“It is my pleasure to address you today because our Delta state is not working after 20 year of democracy. If you look around us, our neighbours who do not receive up to 50% of our revenue have better infrastructures, better road network, better schools and so on.

“It is a shame that despite our huge oil revenue of 20 years running we still lack all of these.

“I urge you all to vote en mass for the ACPN, so that collectively we will reclaim Delta state for the benefit of all and not for any group or the unprogressive cabals. Come today 9th of March bote for your destiny, Vote ACPN for Governor.”

Isamade, in a statement on Sunday had denied endorsing the re-election bid of governor Ifeanyi Okowa as it was reported in some quarters.

According to him, he remain committed to winning the election, urging the general public to disregard insinuation in some quarters that it has endorsed the re-election bid of the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The statement also urged the public to disregard any publication that includes the name of the party in respect of purported endorsement.

“Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) wish to inform the general public that the party in delta state has not and will not endorse any other candidate in the March 9th governorship election in delta state because the party is contesting the said election.

“The general public should disregard any publication that includes the name of the party in respect of the above subject.”