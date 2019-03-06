NEWS
I Will Not Let Nigerians Down In My Second Term – PMB
Following the renewal of his tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to work harder to consolidate on providing security, improving the economy, creating jobs, fighting corruption and upgrading infrastructure.
Speaking at the State House, Abuja yesterday when he received the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, on a courtesy visit, President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu said:
“This is my last lap. I will try and work even harder than I have done. I assure you that I will not let you down. I pray that my best will be good enough.”
The President, who thanked members of the ACF for their consistent and dogged support, said he remained appreciative of their goodwill.
Speaking on behalf of the ACF, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mallam Adamu Fika, said the organisation had visited to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election.
Recalling some strategic projects important to the North and the country as a whole abandoned up until 2015 such as the Baro Dry Port and Mambilla Hydro Power station, Mallam Fika said:
“It is pleasing to note that since then, the Baro Dry Port has been commissioned, while some other projects have been reactivated and are now being implemented.”
“We pray that those organs of government charged with the responsibility for the implementation will double their efforts to ensure that these projects are executed fully to their logical conclusion within reasonable time,” he added.
