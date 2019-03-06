Improving Respect For IHL, Access To Armed Conflict Victims Major Challenges For ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said improving respect for the existing International Human Law (IHL), and access to victims of armed conflicts, particularly recent returnee victims to Iran, are major challenges to the organization.

Communications Coordinator, ICRC Nigeria, Mr. Vincent Pouget, spoke on the occasion of the two days training on IHL held for the justices and staff of the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja.

The IHL is a body of international law that seeks for humanitarian reasons, to limit the effects of armed conflict. It particularly provides protection for persons who are not, or who are no longer, participating in the hostilities, and places restriction on the means and methods of warfare.

Pouget who describes the IHL as a continuous process, says the ICRC’s challenge is not so much the developing of new laws, but improving the respect of existing ones which is often found lacking through lack of knowledge, and lack of proper training of armed forces.

“Our role is to support authorities in various ways, humanitarian assistance and trainings. When it comes to comes to training, we help them ensure the trainings go from theory to practice. We have various ways and engage with various kinds of actors, including non-state armed groups, on a regular discussion help them better respect the IHL.”

“This initiative is to share experience and also get to know more about the challenges the court is facing, and strengthen the understanding of the judges and the staff members of the court on how this body of law can be of use to them,” Pouget avers.

Speaking to the media, President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Edward Asante Amoako, notes of the increasing global awareness of the interdependence of the IHL, and Human Rights Law.

He says the exposure of the court’s justices and staff on the IHL will deepen their appreciation and impact the effectiveness of the court on such cases.

“Our mandate is only activated when parties to any dispute initiate processes before. When our mandate is called to duty, it requires an in-depth knowledge and skillful application of various international instruments binding the parties to the dispute.”

“The court stands to be hugely enhanced if the key actors particularly the judges and lawyers of the other departments of the court are exposed to the current legal regime in the field of IHL to better equip the court in addressing these unfortunate phenomena facing humanity. When IHL is not respected, life and for that matter dignified life becomes impossible. The best way to counter the long-term impact of armed conflicts of whatever description is to prevent violation of IHL and International Human Rights Law (IHRL),” concludes Amoako.

“Law like Science is always changing. (The IHL) are rich areas that needs to be upgraded on periodic basis. Bringing to the know dictates to the rules of engagement of combatants is very important. In that case, this training is done at the right time,” says CCJ Justice, Bangura Kekura.

Meantime, Pouget has said the ICRC is yet to gain access to the thousands of Iranians who were victims of armed conflict and recently returned to the country.

He says ICRC has been unable to get access to the victims in order to provide healthcare and basic welfare needs.

“one of the challenges we are facing now, is to guarantee security for them from all sides, to be able to deliver assistance.”