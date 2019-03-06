NEWS
INEC Cautions Against Using Military To Intimidate Voters
The 10 governorship candidates, that endorsed Ahmadu Fintiri, PDP governorship in Adamawa state, has cautioned INEC, against plan to use the military to intimidate voters during the governorship polls in the state.
The spokesman of the candidates, Engr Nazir Maiyaki, of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in Yola said supporters of PDP would not condone card readers malfunctioning this time around from the electoral umpire.
Maiyaki urged INEC to be impartial in the discharge of its duties, lamenting the alleged election malpractices, during the presidential and National Ass polls in the state.
“We would resist any negative use of military to intimidate voters during governorship polls.
“We are appealing to INEC against any form of irregularities that would emanate as from card readers on that day of governorship and state assembly elections.
“INEC should guard against, result manipulations through collation or any form of discrepancies.
The PDP is committed to ensuring the party win the next polls in the state, while calling on the electorates to come out and vote for the party
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS5 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride
-
NEWS12 hours ago
I Wasn’t Aware N450m PDP Campaign Funds Came From Diezani–Belgore
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Obj At 82: I Won’t Stop Criticising Buhari Until He Does Right – Obasanjo
-
NEWS12 hours ago
I Won’t Stop Criticising PMB Until He Does Right – OBJ
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Buhari Felicitates With Obasanjo at 82