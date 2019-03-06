INEC Cautions Against Using Military To Intimidate Voters 

The 10 governorship candidates, that endorsed Ahmadu Fintiri, PDP governorship in Adamawa state, has cautioned INEC, against plan to use the military to intimidate voters during the governorship polls in the state.

The spokesman of the candidates, Engr Nazir Maiyaki, of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in Yola said supporters of PDP would not condone card readers malfunctioning this time around from the electoral umpire.

Maiyaki urged INEC to be impartial in the discharge of its duties, lamenting the alleged election malpractices, during the presidential and National Ass polls in the state.

“We would resist any negative use of military to intimidate voters during governorship polls.

“We are appealing to INEC against any form of irregularities that would emanate as from card readers on that day of governorship and state assembly elections.

“INEC should guard against, result manipulations through collation or any form of discrepancies.

The PDP is committed to ensuring the party win the next polls in the state, while calling on the electorates to come out and vote for the party