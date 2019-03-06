INEC Moves Sensitive Materials To LGAs In Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has started moving sensitive materials to the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Enugu State ahead of the March 9 elections.

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu during a program tagged “Daily Media/Stakeholders Update on 2019 Governorship/State Assembly Election, Enugu State”.

Ononamadu noted that as soon as the commission’s staff finished sorting out sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Enugu, they were loaded for onward movement to the LGAs by 2 p.m.

He said the materials and INEC staff were been guarded by contingent of heavily armed security personnel to each of the LGAs in the state.

“Hopefully, before night fall today, the materials must have arrived in the various LGAs for sorting to the various Registration Area Centres (RACs).

“This means that we are working 36 hours ahead to ensure that there will be no hitch in the early commencement of voting on Saturday,’’ he said.

The REC noted that the commission would be hiring a total of 1,700 buses for election duty in the state.

He said all the vehicles to be hired would be through the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Transports Owners (NATO).

Ononamadu added that the commission had concluded arrangements with the transport unions to ensure hitch-free movement of staff, ad hoc staff and electoral materials.

“We have signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with them through their unions.

“In it, we have to pay them 50 per cent before commencement of election duty on Friday.

“On the day of the election proper, we pay their unions 15 per cent of the total money agreed and ensure we pay the balance of 35 per cent immediately after the election day,’’ he said.

Ononamadu also urged residents to disregard a fake news indicating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not take part in the governorship election.

“As I speak, the logo and abbreviation of the party’s name are in all necessary documents and places to ensure they participate fully like other political parties in the race,’’ he added.

NAN recalls that over 1.7 million voters have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards out of the 1,942,776 registered voters in the state.

The state has 4,146 voting locations and 260 political wards.