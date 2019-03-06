Kaduna PDP Campaign DG Media Bail Application Suffers Setback

A federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has given a transfer order on the case between the Department of State Security (DSS) and the director general Media and Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Kaduna State, Mr. Ben Bako.

Mr. Bako was arrested by operatives of the DSS in Kaduna for allegedly inciting the public at a rally in Kafanchan, Kaduna State and has been in detention in one of the organisation’s facility in Abuja since then.

The accused who was represented by Barrister Baba Lawal Aliyu and former Attorney General of Kaduna State, Barrister Mark Jacob applied onbehalf of their client to be released on bail for the enforcement of his fundamental human right pending when hearing on the matter would commence.

The counsel sought an order enforcing the applicants fundamental Human Rights as guaranteed by section 34,35 andb36 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Order 2 of the Fundamental Rights(enforcement procedure)rules 2009, Article 3,4,5 and 6 African Charter on human and peoples Rights for same being breached by the Respondents.

It also sought annOrser releasing the Applicant on bail pending his arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction and suchnl further order as may be deemed fit to make by the court.

As the arguments on the bail application commenced, counsel to the DSS opposed the bail application saying his reply is supported by a sworn affidavit which highlighted the offense allegedly committed by the applicant bordering on national security and added that Mr Bako is being detained in order to avert a breakdown of law and order.

The DSS also made it clear that it had filed an exparte application on the matter at another federal High Court in Abuja.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Peter Manloung observed that since the matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction in Abuja, he may not want to continue with it saying all he could do is to transfer the bail application to Abuja for reassignment by the Chief justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Counsel to Bako then pleaded that since the Judge became aware of the ex-parte application in Abuja, just yesterday, that the transfer order should go with an order direction the DSS to allow the counsels access to their client who is with the DSS.

But the judge who said the best he could do in the circumstance was to only grant the transfer order, said every other applications could be directed accordingly.