NEWS
Kebbi : FRSC To Use 350 Personnel ,15 Patrol Vehicles For Governorship Election
The Sector Commander FRSC, Kebbi State, Mr Abayomi Asaniyan, has said that the command in Kebbi has deployed over 350 personnel and 15 vehicles to convey sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the Saturday’s Governorship/State Assembly elections in the state.
Asaniyan said that the deployment of the personnel and vehicles were also to ensure safety of road users during the exercise.
He said that the personnel would ensure free flow of traffic and crowd control during the elections.
He added that they were deployed to also remove obstructions along the state’s major roads and respond to road traffic emergencies and rescue mission in case of any eventuality.
“Just like what we did during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we have also taken proactive measures to ensure crash-free and peaceful conduct of the elections in all the 21 local government areas of the state.
“The command has deployed 350 personnel, 15 patrol vehicles and one ambulance.
“We have concluded the inspection and certification of vehicles meant for conveyance of election materials to the various polling units in all the local government areas,’’ the FRSC boss said.
He urged members of the public to cooperate with all security personnel for safe and successful elections in the state.
