Konga Launches Affordable, High Value Flight Deals

Konga Travel, a technology-driven, revolutionary travel booking agency has officially announced its much-awaited entry into the Nigerian market, with a suite of best-priced flight deals and high-value offerings for all categories of air travellers.

The recent launch which officially raises the curtains on the company’s omni-channel operations online, and in every Konga store nationwide, is bound to excite millions of Nigerian air travellers who have remained in search of real value in the Nigerian air travel booking space.

Among the flight deals that await prospective travellers are best price offers for flights to locations including Dubai, London, Johannesburg, New York, Abidjan and Accra, among others, as well as special offers for domestic flights on Arik Air and other airlines available on request at the assistance of the Konga Travel support team.

Further raising the excitement is a recently-inked partnership with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, to deliver a digitally-driven and rewarding payment experience for customers who book flights on Konga Travel when they pay with Visa. This offer, which covers all categories of travel including leisure travel, business travel, domestic travel and foreign travel would see the issuance of a Visa prepaid card to customers who book their flight on Konga Travel, which would enable them to make payments with ease while traveling.

This is in addition to the option of paying through KongaPay, a highly secure, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed e-wallet which would expectedly lend further ease and convenience to the payment process.

According to Konga, customers who book flights on Konga Travel also have the unique opportunity of enjoying a revolutionary experience by walking into any Konga retail store nationwide to book their flights, pay and collect their flight orders.

Commenting on the customers deal, co-chief executive officer, Konga Group, Nick Imudia said, “With the launch of Konga Travel, we have taken another huge step towards offering more value, ease and convenience to all categories of air travellers in Nigeria and beyond.

“In real terms, only a small proportion (about 13%) of Nigerian air travelers currently book travel products online – a poor statistic for a country boasting a population grossing over 190 million. The launch of Konga Travel will go a long way in correcting this anomaly, especially by capturing more Nigerians in the travel booking net.

“Through Konga Travel, we will be continuing our tradition of making available multiple platforms by offering millions of Nigerians a chance to explore our offline channels in having their travel plans sorted with ease,” Imudia added.

“It is an open secret that travel and tourism is an important global economic activity, with the potential to contribute significantly to a nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). We are extremely delighted with the launch of Konga Travel as we are confident that through it, we have set out to enrich the offerings in the travel booking space and grow the sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP,” he concluded.