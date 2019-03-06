BUSINESS
LCCI Seeks Gains Of Economic Integration
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that the economy has more to gain by bringing part of the economic integration process at the regional level (ECOWAS) and at the continental level (AFCFTA).
President of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase appreciated the concern of the manufacturers on competitiveness issues, especially arising from possible non-adherence to the rule of origin by some of the participating countries.
Disclosing this in Lagos at a press briefing on agenda setting for the new government, Ruwase urged that as this administration gets into its second term, appropriate safe guard measures should be put in place to protect vulnerable sectors of the economy and to also ensure that there is effective enforcement of the rules of origin.
On the visa policy, the LCCI president said that the policy regime should be more liberal. “We should grant nationals of selected advanced economies visa free entry into Nigeria for a maximum of 30 days.”
He noted that this is the practice in many of the emerging economies and their economies have benefitted tremendously from the policy, this would impact on the FDI, hospitality and tourism industry.
Ruwase reiterated that the series of Executive Orders focused on promoting the ease of doing business are impacting positively on the business environment and promoting an inclusive economy through the scaling up of the local content in government expenditure.
He requested that the PEBEC secretariat should be further strengthened and the scope of its activities broadened to cover all sectors of the economy and all agencies of government that interface with the private sector, “We believe that the economy will be positively impacted if is this is done.”
On the power situations, Ruwase said that the efforts by government to improve liquidity in the power supply chain, the drastic reduction in the debt owed to gas suppliers and the Generating companies, improvement in power generation, and the enhancement of carrying capacity of the transmission grid.
