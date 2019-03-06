Logistics Sector Deficit Affects FG’s Diversification Policy – NSC

The executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr. Hassan Bello, has decried the deficit in the country’s logistics sector saying it has affected the federal government’s diversification policy.

Bello, who was speaking in Lagos when the national president, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Ibrahim Jibril, inducted him as a chartered fellow of the institute, said the deficit in the logistics service remains a major challenge hindering the diversification policy of the government especially in the area of export.

“Apart from the issues of access to finance and market, I think getting our logistics right is one of the things we should concentrate on. If we get our logistics right, I think it will be pertinent to know that we are already on the part of development. Our economy will be galvanised, our economy will be diversified and we will have clusters of industries and employment of our people.”

He stated further that getting the logistics right would boost job creation and grow the nation’s economy.

“A robust logistics sector will generate jobs and grow the economy and inclusiveness and that’s why it is important that apart from the issues of access to finance and market. I think to get our logistics right is one of the things we should concentrate.

“So, your institute is not for capacity building but as an agent of change to ensure that Nigeria gets its logistics right to cut the cost of transportation which is high because if we look at cost of production, transport will constitute larger percentage and this we should not tolerate and with efficient logistics chain, we should be able to cut this to the barest minimum. Logistics is a science that is indispensable to the development of this country,” he noted.

While expressing appreciation to CILT for honouring him with its fellowship, Bello pledged that the council would collaborate with the institute on its Truck Transit Park and Inland Dry Port projects, adding that the council would also support and encourage its staff to participate in the capacity building programmes of CILT.

According to him, the inland dry port is a logistics centre that must be properly harnessed and turned into export centre.

“The dry port are also logistics centres especially export centres. Like the Kaduna inland dry port, for instance is the export centre for ginger and cow horns and other agricultural produce.

“This has gone up since the introduction of the Kaduna dry port and we like similar inland port to have the same economic impact on the places they are situated. If you go to Kaduna, import are coming and we are calling on NRC to provide the wagons and locomotives so that goods are loaded from the seaport on the train and the ultimate destination is Kaduna,” he said.

The Shippers’ Council boss, who said the Kaduna Inland dry port has a full complement of the port, said both financial institutions and government agencies have approached the council for space for operation.