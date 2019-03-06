CRIME
Man, 30, Arrested Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Father
The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCSC), on Wednesday
confirmed the arrest of a 30-year old man, Jeo Bukar, for alleged attempt to kill his farther.
The state Commandant of the corps, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, made the confirmation in an interview with
the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Maiduguri.
He said that operatives of the command arrested Bukar on March 1, after he allegedly attacked his
farther at Forestry area of Maiduguri.
Ibrahim said that while armed with a machete, the suspect held his father, mother and siblings hostage
inside their house and threatened to kill the father.
The state commandant added that the father managed to escape and reported the case to the
command.
According to him, men of the command who were deployed to the scene, rescued the victims and
apprehended the suspect.
He said that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was a drug addict, adding that he
would be transferred to a rehabilitation center.
“Upon interrogation, we established that the suspect was into narcotic substances and attempted to kill
his father on allegation that the father did not care about his wellbeing”.
The commander called on parents and guardians to monitor and ensure proper moral upbringing of
their children and wards.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
NEWS47 mins ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
OPINION7 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Father Fingers Daughter To Test Virginity – Court
-
BUSINESS7 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Obj At 82: I Won’t Stop Criticising Buhari Until He Does Right – Obasanjo
-
NEWS8 hours ago
I Wasn’t Aware N450m PDP Campaign Funds Came From Diezani–Belgore
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Buhari Felicitates With Obasanjo at 82