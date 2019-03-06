Man, 30, Arrested Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Father

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCSC), on Wednesday

confirmed the arrest of a 30-year old man, Jeo Bukar, for alleged attempt to kill his farther.

The state Commandant of the corps, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, made the confirmation in an interview with

the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He said that operatives of the command arrested Bukar on March 1, after he allegedly attacked his

farther at Forestry area of Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said that while armed with a machete, the suspect held his father, mother and siblings hostage

inside their house and threatened to kill the father.

The state commandant added that the father managed to escape and reported the case to the

command.

According to him, men of the command who were deployed to the scene, rescued the victims and

apprehended the suspect.

He said that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was a drug addict, adding that he

would be transferred to a rehabilitation center.

“Upon interrogation, we established that the suspect was into narcotic substances and attempted to kill

his father on allegation that the father did not care about his wellbeing”.

The commander called on parents and guardians to monitor and ensure proper moral upbringing of

their children and wards.