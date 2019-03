NBA Roundup: Celtics Stun Warriors In Blowout

Gordon Hayward scored 19 of his 30 points in the first half Tuesday night, as the Boston Celtics

stunned the Golden State Warriors with 73 points in the first 24 minutes en route to a 128-95

shellacking in Oakland, Calif.March 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward

(20) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) during the third quarter

at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving recorded 19 points and 11 assists for the Celtics, who were opening a four-game western

swing after having lost five of their past six games.

Stephen Curry had 23 points for the Warriors, who lost at home by at least 20 points for the fifth time

this season. Golden State played without Klay Thompson, who missed his second straight game with a

sore right knee.

James Harden scored 35 points — 19 in about the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter — as

visiting Houston lost a 22-point lead before coming back to beat Toronto and extend its winning streak

to six games.

Gerald Green added 18 points for the Rockets, who won both meetings between the teams this season.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Serge

Ibaka contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Final scores Rockets 107, Raptors 95.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 41 as Minnesota beat visiting Oklahoma City in Minneapolis for its third

consecutive win this season over the Thunder.

Oklahoma City’s Paul George returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sore shoulder,

but he struggled, making just 8 of 25 shots from the field and 4 of 14 from behind the 3-point arc to

finish with 25 points.

Russell Westbrook led the Thunder with 38 points and 13 rebounds, sinking 15 of 28 shots and five

3-pointers. Andrew Wiggins finished with 18 points for the Timberwolves.

Final scores Timberwolves 131, Thunder 120.

Mike Conley scored a career-high 40 points to lead Memphis over visiting Portland, draining 6 of 7

3-point attempts while connecting on 12 of 18 shots overall.

Delon Wright added 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Memphis, and Jonas Valanciunas scored 17

points.

CJ McCollum scored 27 points for the Trail Blazers, who finished 5-2 on a seven-game road trip.

Damian Lillard scored 24 points, and Maurice Harkless added a season-best 20.

Final scores Grizzlies 120, Trail Blazers 111.

JJ Redick scored 26 points, his 23rd 20-point game this season, to lead host Philadelphia past Orlando.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 16 points, 13

rebounds and eight assists for Philadelphia.

Evan Fournier paced the Magic with 25 points while Aaron Gordon added 24. Jonathan Isaac scored 16

points, and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Final scores 76ers 114, Magic 106.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting, and Indiana held on to win against Chicago

in Indianapolis.

Darren Collison added 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting for the Pacers. Myles Turner registered 10 points

and 11 rebounds, and he set a career high with seven blocked shots.

Zach LaVine scored 27 points to lead the Bulls. Robin Lopez finished with 20 points, and Lauri

Markkanen posted his sixth double-double in the past seven games with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Final scores Pacers 105, Bulls 96.