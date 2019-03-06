Nigeria Can Be Next Tourism Hub If… – Adukeh

Initeme Adukeh is the CEO of Hospitality Groundworks which she established after spending years in operations with top multinational hotels establishments such as Mandarin Oriental and Le Meriden. The graduate of University of Plymouth believes that customer service is the foundation of all businesses. In this interview with SAMUEL ABULUDE, she speaks on Nigeria’s tourism potential.

Examining Nigerian entertainment entity and the evolving trend.Apparently, there is no denying the fact that the Nigerian entertainment industry has evolved overthe years, so much that global attention is beginning to shift to Nigeria whenever issues relating to entertainment is on the front burner.playwright and noble Laurel, Prof. Whole Soyinka was quoted as having said”A Tiger Doesn’t proclaim His tigritude ,He Pounces”. Nigeria is a country blessed with the economic promise of rich reserves of oil and a vast,ethnically diverse population.

Before the coming of the White man,Africans exhibited their prowess in dance, music, wrestling, jokes etcetera. Today we celebrate artist/artistes from different states ofNigeria as being represented. Naturally, singing is very important to the African society because melody and rhythm follow the intonation of the song text. Music is a form of communication and it plays a functional role in African society.

Dance is an integral part of the African culture and it utilizes symbolic gestures, mask,costumes, body painting and probs to communicate.the dance movement can be simple or complex with intricate actions including fast rotations,ripples of body and contraction and release.legends such as Davido,wizkid,kaffy,basket mouth, kamaru just to mention a few are being celebrated in the world today. David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name davido,is a Nigerian singer,songwriter and record producer.Born 21 November 1992(age 26 years)Atlanta, Georgia,united States. Parents- Adedeji Adeleke,veronica Adeleke.

Children- Aurora I made Adeleke,Hailey veronica Adeleke. Genres:Afropop-Afrobeat.Davido is no doubt one of the top artistes in the country. He has successfully taken Nigerian music to the world map despite being in the industry for a relatively short time.Davido has received a total of 42 awards out of 87 nominations including BET awards, MTV African music awards and channel O music video awards to name a few.First African to perform at music of Black origin(MOBO) awards. On November 20,2017,he received a MOBO awards for the best African act.Davido own a recordblabel called Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

The label has signed on artistes such as Dremo,perruzi,Mayorkun,Idowest,to name a few.Davido has no doubt taken his music across the borders of Nigeria as he has soldbout several concert venues over sees in UK as well as in south Africa. After one of his songs Fall,emerged as the most searched song on application Shazam.At October 11,his song was ahead of international artistes,lil Wayne’s uproar and Travis Scott’s sicko mode.Davido is unarguably va cheerful giver.he has been known to reward his fans with most money and gifts.He is also known to preach generosity because according to him,you can only rise by lifting others up.

Victor Moses a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a winger on either flank for super lig club fenerbahce, on loan from Chelsea.Born 12 December 1990(age 28 years),Kaduna.parents- Josephine moses,Austine Moses.Goal- African player of the year. Kamaru Usman “ The Nigerian Nightmare” the first African born UFC and the first Nigerian champion in UFC history. Born 11may 1987(age 31 yeara),Auchi.UFC welterweight champion (one time,current) The ultimate fighter 21 tournament winner. Kafayat Oluwatoyin shafau,popularly known by her stage name Kaffy.she is a Nigerian dancer,choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach.she is also the founder and owner of Imagneto dance company. Born 30June 1980(age 38 years),Lagos .spouse- Joseph Ameh.children: Sean oluwatosin Joseph Ameh,Eliana Ameh.

In 2014, she received the African music magazine awards as the best female dancer,2015,she received the bests awards as the best choreographer of the year,2018, she received a special recognition award of the headies awards. Brigt okpocha,better known by his stage name basket mouth is a Nigerian comedian and actor.Born14 September 1978(age 40 years)Lagos ,spouse: Elsie UZoma Okpocha ,parents- Felicia okpocha,children- Janelle okpocha, Jason okpocha. Bright okpocha won the honour for the Savannah pan Africa comic award at The 2017 savannah comic choice award held at the lyric theatre in Johannesburg, south Africa