SPORTS
Nigeria To Host 2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup
Rugby Africa has confirmed that Nigeria will host the 2019 Africa Silver Cup Pool A tournament in Lagos.
A statement made available by Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) said that Nigeria will play host to Madagascar, Botswana and Ghana from June 6 to June 17.
It said that the tournament would serve as a huge opportunity to increase rugby’s awareness in the country.
It further said that Cote d’Ivoire would also play host to Senegal, Mauritius and Rwanda in Pool B from June 15 to June 23.
The winner of Pool A will then meet Pool B winner in a final match to determine the Silver Cup champions.
It said that the tournament was Rugby Africa’s second tier tournament behind the Gold Cup and the winner would gain promotion to the top tier Rugby Africa Gold Cup.
Winning the Gold cup would give the winner a slot at the World Cup in the 2023.
It read that Rugby Africa Silver Cup 2019 Pool A Tournament are scheduled as follows;
Match 1 Pool A which is scheduled for June 8 would be between Madagascar and Ghana while match 2 Pool A would be between Botswana and Nigeria.
Match 3 Pool A scheduled for June 12 will see Madagascar compete against Nigeria while match 4 Pool A would be between Ghana and Botswana.
Match 5 Pool A which is between Madagascar and Botswana, Match 6 Pool A which is between Ghana and Nigeria would be played on June 16,” it read.(NAN)
