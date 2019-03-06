NNPC To Add 4000 MW To National Grid

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its preparedness to build additional Independent Power Plants (IPP) in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano which is expected to add 4, 0000 megawatts of power to the national grid.

The NNPC also disclosed that it would construct a fertiliser project in Brass, Bayelsa State.

NNPC chief financial officer and chairman of the Board of NNPC power subsidiary, Gas and Power Investment Company (GPIC), Mr. Isiaka Abdulrazaq, disclosed these plans at the inaugural board meeting of GPIC at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

A release by NNPC group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, yesterday, said the GPIC was established as a subsidiary under the Gas and Power Directorate to enable the corporation monetise the abundant gas resources in the country for the benefit of the nation’s economy.

According to him, the GPIC was a very strategic company through which the NNPC would create more value for the country, stressing that by the time the IPPs come on stream in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano, the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the areas would be better for it.

“The Gas and Power Investment Company Ltd (GPIC) is a company which the NNPC has set up basically to focus on how it can create value and monetise the nation’s abundant gas resources. The company will also be focused on developing power stations, fertiliser plants as well as petrochemical plants across the states,” Abdulrazaq said.

He noted that NNPC had set up the board to enable the company achieve its set targets within a very short period of time, saying the board meeting had mapped out strategies to properly guide the company towards achieving its goals.

He said the setting up of the company would add value in terms of payment of taxes and generating more revenue for the country, stressing that the company and all the IPPs that would emanate from it would also generate more job opportunities for Nigerians.

On the fertiliser project to be sited in Brass, Bayelsa State, he said that it would produce fertiliser to boost agriculture in the South-South and other regions of the country.

Speaking in similar vein, the chief operating officer, Gas and Power, NNPC, Engr. Saidu Mohammed, stated that the coming on stream of GPIC would help the NNPC transform into an integrated energy company with the production of 4,000 megawatts of power at strategic locations.

Meanwhile,the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recovered assets valued at over N771million from some marketers who had under-paid for petroleum products supplied to them from Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Kaduna Depot.

Chairman of NNPC Anti-Corruption Committee, Mr. Mike Balami, said the committee, in collaboration with federal government’s intelligence and anti-corruption agencies such as the Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), recovered the assets from the defaulting marketers.

A statement released by the NNPC’s group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, said NNPC’s Anti-Corruption Committee brought in forensic experts to uncover the shady deals by some of the marketers affected.

Balami, who disclosed that some of the assets recovered include filling stations, water factories and six sport utility vehicles, added that the forensic investigation would be extended to other depots across the country to stop the bleeding of the national oil company.

According to him, the affected marketers lifted petroleum products from the PPMC Kaduna depot without evidence of payment and when confronted with the evidence, they admitted to the offence and failed to pay their liabilities.

He noted that the NNPC group managing director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, was passionate about stopping all the leakages in the corporation, stressing that the forfeited assets would be handed over to NNPC Corporate Asset Boarding and Disposal Committee (CABDC) for immediate disposal.

Balami added that investigation into lifting of petroleum products without evidence of payment was continuing, urging all relevant stakeholders to support the NNPC Anti-Corruption Committee in its onerous task of recovering all its monies outside NNPC’s system.

He said that this was the first time that the NNPC would be taking over assets forfeited by marketers who defaulted in their terms of engagement.