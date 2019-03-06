No Plan To Operate UAE Flights From Port Harcourt – Air peace

Air Peace yesterday dismissed reports that it plans to originate its flights to Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement signed by the carrier’s corporate communications manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said it had not altered its plan to commence its Sharjah and Dubai services from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Lagos airport, the airline insisted, was strategic to the launch of its international flight operations.

In the statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Air Peace assured that arrangements for its long-haul flight services to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg were nearing conclusion and the development would eventually give all parts of the country and West Africa a reliable alternative.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media claiming we planned to operate our flights to Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from Port Harcourt, Rivers State. We wish to state that there is no truth in the reports and we urge members of the flying public to discountenance the claims.

“Our plan to operate our Sharjah and Dubai services from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos remains unchanged. Our strategic plan is to commence our international flight operations from Lagos, with Sharjah and Dubai preceding other routes,” the airline said.