NUJ, NGO Hold Peace Walk For Violence-Free Elections

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau chapter, on Wednesday in Jos, held a `Peace Walk’ to enlighten Nigerians on the need for peaceful elections ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The NUJ in collaboration with the `Search for Common Ground’ , a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), called on electorate, election officials and security agencies to work toward a peaceful conduct of the forthcoming polls.

Mr Paul Jatau, the state NUJ Chairman, said that the walk was aimed at calling on the electorate to shun all forms of violence and resist the temptation of selling their votes.

He described the election as an exercise that would deepen the democratic culture in the country.

Jatau, called on the electorate to key into the peace process by casting their votes peacefully.

“We all need a peaceful society to foster development and to thrive.

“I implore all electoral umpires to ensure that the exercise is credible as this will give the electorate more confidence in the process,’’ he said.

Similarly, Mrs Falade Olutoyin, the Regional Manager for Search for Common Ground, tasked the electorate to shun any attempt to disrupt the peace during the forthcoming elections.

According to her, anyone with any grievance as regards the elections should channel it to the appropriate body rather than taking laws into his or her hands.

Mrs Jennifer Yerima, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Plateau chapter, also advised that parents to caution their wards against engaging in violent acts during the elections.

She said women were most vulnerable and always at the receiving end during crises, “especially when their husbands and children get killed and their property are destroyed’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the journalists held various placards with inscriptions such as “Elections, not war’’, “We say no to election violence’’, among others.