Ogun Workers Boo Amosun Over Anti-workers’ Policies

Angry Nigerian workers in their thousands yesterday humiliated the Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun over what they described as his hostile and anti-workers policies of his administration towards their colleagues in the state.

The workers, who had accompanied leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on a planned protest mission to Abeokuta, stormed the streets of Abeokuta metropolis after they had exhausted their patience when the Comrade Ayuba Wabba led executive would not show up from their meetings with Amosun to give direction on the planned protest action.

They had barely trekked 700-meters from the NLC state secretariat onwards to the Ogun state secretariat when news reached government and labour leaders that the workers had taken to the streets.

Leadership of the NLC, led by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba had been busy in a continued meeting, finalising arrangements on the “collective bargaining agreement” between the union and Amosun’s government when news reached them that the workers had taken to the streets.

But Amosun, who hurriedly adjourned his meeting with the NLC leaders having been notified that the irate workers were on their way towards picketing the state secretariat, was so unlucky as his convoy ran into the workers who had been stopped by the Second Gate of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), just adjacent to the state secretariat in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

From there, the angry workers, who had taken over the IBB Boulevard leading to the governor’s office, sighted him as he drove himself away in his black jeep and began to boo him, calling him many names.

They also pelted Governor Amosun’s convoy with sachets water and hauled abusive languages on him, chanting the “ole; ole; ole” slogan against the governor.

They urged Wabba and other NLC leaders that were negotiating with the Governor on behalf of the aggrieved workers, to be tactful and applied utmost wisdom, alleging that Amosun is accustomed to reneging on his promise to workers.

But Comrade Wabba, who also left the meeting, tried to calm the workers and halt their advancement to Oke – Mosan, saying they were already in a dialogue with Amosun in respect of the four fundamental issues affecting the state workers and that a commitment had been obtained from him to the effect that he would address them.