‘Ortom Planning To Buy Votes Ahead Of Gov’ship Poll’

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Samuel Ortom, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of desperately planning to buy votes using state funds to achieve his re-election bid.

The State Chairman of APC, Comrade Abba Yaro disclosed this in release, saying the party has uncovered plans by the state Governor to induce INEC ad-hoc staff in the 5,102 Polling Units and Voting Points with N75,000 each for refreshment amounting to N382,650,000.00.

He further alleged that according to the plan, Ward Collation Officers in the 276 Council wards in the State are to receive N150,000 each, adding that each of the 23 Local Government Electoral Officers (EOs) are to also receive N1,500,000 as “understanding” fee.

Comrade Abba also said that N500m has been earmarked for the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Benue State to be given through a Royal Father in the state.

On the overall, the chairman noted that a total of 1,530,600,000 has been earmarked to buy votes in all the polling units with N300,000.00 each per polling unit for that purpose.

“In view of where we are in Benue State where salaries are not paid for over 12 months as well as Gratuities and Pensions, these monies earmarked for the election by the Governor are ridiculous, the Benue State Governor has not initiated and completed any project in the last four years and setting aside these huge amounts of money to buy votes would amount to playing on the sensibilities of the Benue electorates especially those who are vulnerable,

“We wish to remind the governor that in 2015 when the people of Benue State voted massively for APC, he did not have any money to buy votes. This implies that the conscience of the people of Benue state cannot be bought with silver or gold. The party is advising the governor to use the money he intends to buy voters to offset salaries or better still pay pensioners at least four months’ pension”.