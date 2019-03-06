Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other APC Chieftains including Aremo Olusegun Osoba on Wednesday shut down the ancient Egba city of Abeokuta for a mega rally campaign for the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun.

Osinbajo, whose chopper touched ground in Abeokuta around 1: 45p.m, was received by loyalists of APC under the direct supervision of the former governor of the state, Chief Segun Osoba.

The APC campaign train thereafter, stormed the major streets of Abeokuta in an unprecedented campaign rally, while the VP, Osinbajo in company of the Senator representing Lagos West at the National Assembly (NASS), Solomon Olamilekan Adeola and others acknowledged cheers from thousands of people who had trooped out the streets to solidarise with the party.

The campaign train however, finally berthed in front of the Ake Centenary Hall, venue of the mega rally where Osinbajo addressed the party supporters.

Speaking at the rally, the Vice President expressed appreciation to the people of Ogun state for voting President Muhammed Buhari during the February 23rd’s Presidential and NASS election that returned the President and himself to power.

Osinbajo, who enjoined the people of the state to intensify more efforts at repeating the APC’s electoral victory in the forthcoming March 9 guber and State Assemblies’ election however, allayed the fear of any security breach which could lead to loss of any live in Ogun state.

The VP in his admonition, disclosed that the federal government has been inundated about the threats from some politicians to cause electoral violence in the state.

He however, enjoined the people of the state to dismiss such threats and regard it as an attempt to cause panic in the minds of the electorate towards keeping them away from exercising their civic duties.

He added that control of security apparatus as well as ensuring the security of lives and properties is the exclusive business of the federal government and as such, the same federal government which they have returned to power would not disappoint them over security on election day.

“This coming Saturday is very crucial because the election on that day is for the development of each and every one of us in Ogun and it must be for APC.

“This Saturday, please ensure that you all go out to vote because it is important.

“We have been inundated that there will be violence. Let me assure you that security matters is the exclusive businesses of the federal government. Those who are banking on hooliganism to cause security breach will fail.

“Federal government will ensure maximum security. Be rest assured that there will not be any intimidation or security breach. Tell all others that APC is the party that we all stand for and that we will all vote into government in Ogun state.”